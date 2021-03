Scotty Sire

Sire previously came to Dobrik’s defense after Francois’ claims in the since-deleted video earlier this month.

“I am totally sick of seeing my friend’s names get dragged through the mud over false allegations and lies,” he said. “They haven’t said anything because the Vlog Squad doesn’t address rumors, lies, and gossip.”

Days later, Sire apologized on March 8, admitting he let “emotion get the best of” him. He has yet to comment on the Zeglaitis scandal.