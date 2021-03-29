Todd Smith

Smith, who is dating Mariduena, was also there the night of the controversial vlog.

“This is an apology to Hannah and her friends, an acknowledgment of my role in the trauma they went through that night and the pain they’ve carried every day since,” Smith began in a lengthy statement on March 27 via Twitter. “I would like to own up to my mistakes and apologize to those I have hurt with my insensitivity. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind.”

Smith added that he apologizes for the “disgusting comment” he made in the 2018 vlog — and “any other videos” in the past — but insisted that he did not supply the alcohol. “I’m sorry to have been a part of the toxic environment that got you into that situation,” he wrote. “I was so naive and did to challenge my own perception to know what was actually happening in that room. … I fully plan on learning from my mistakes and educating myself through different resources on SA.”