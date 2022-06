July 2021

“[Stranger Things] sort of opened my heart in a lot of different ways. And one of the ways [was that] it made me realize how thin my existence was without a family,” Harbour said during a July 2021 appearance on the “That Scene With Dan Patrick” podcast. “I think there was something in Hopper that had a deep need in family. And there was something in me that had it too that I wasn’t aware of. [This] role allowed me to do that in my real life.”