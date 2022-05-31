July 2021

The Equalizer actor gave some insight into the start of his romance with Allen, telling The New York Times that they began dating while he was in the middle of filming Black Widow. “It’s a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair,” he joked in July 2021. “We went on a date at The Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise.”

After filming wrapped, Harbour began losing the weight he gained for the role, and it took his now-wife some time to get used to his new look. “So as the thing went on, I started losing the weight and working out,” he explained. “And she honestly has some mixed feelings about it.”