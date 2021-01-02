Confessions

Dax Shepard’s Most Powerful Quotes About His Struggle With Addiction and Path to Sobriety

By
AA Is Not Abstract Dax Shepard Most Powerful Quotes About Addiction and Sobriety
AA Is ‘Not Abstract’

“I don’t believe people think their ways into acting different. I think they act their ways into thinking different. So, a program for quitting alcohol that doesn’t involve some action, I have a low expectation for,” Shepard told Pete Holmes during an interview on his “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2019, outlining his thoughts about Alcoholics Anonymous. “Now, it does work for people and I would never tell someone it’s not working for them. But just in general, the thing I like about AA is it’s not abstract: Here’s what you do; write this list; call this person; be available to this guy; take that person to a meeting. You can’t wake up one morning because you’re so demoralized from the night before and decide, ‘I’m going to permanently remember that I felt this demoralized in six years and this will be sustainable.’ For me, at least, I will forget six years later what it felt like. But if I have actions that are a part of my regular muscle memory and routine, those things will do the lifting for me.”

