Feeling Superstitious

While speaking with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow in 2019, the Michigan native admitted that he’d become “crazy superstitious” about keeping a detailed journal for the first 12 years of his sobriety. “I had this thought that if I can’t commit 20 minutes to remembering I’m an addict each morning, I’m going to end up blowing nine hours a day as an addict,” he said at the time. “I have to be able to say, minimally, this is your commitment. You’ve got to acknowledge you’re an addict every day, first thing, right when you wake up, you write a page. It doesn’t even have to be about being an addict. It’s just this physical activity there to remind myself, ‘I have a thing that I’ll never not have.”