Dax Shepard’s Most Powerful Quotes About His Struggle With Addiction and Path to Sobriety

No Point in Hiding Dax Shepard Most Powerful Quotes About Addiction and Sobriety
No Point in Hiding

Following his vulnerable relapse revelation, the Employee of the Month actor admitted he’s “a little confused” by people who don’t speak openly about drug use. “If you’re not going to be honest about stuff, there are just roadblocks in interviewing,” he said on the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast in October 2020. “I could advance this whole thing, but I don’t want to tell people I’ve done cocaine so now I can’t advance it because of that. They all end up being little roadblocks along the way.”

