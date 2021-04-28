‘We Tell Them the Whole Thing’

In an interview for the “In Fact With Chelsea Clinton” podcast, Shepard opened up about how he explained his August 2020 relapse to his kids. “When I relapsed we explained, ‘Well Daddy was on these pills for a surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy. He started getting his own pills,’” he shared in April 2021. “Yeah, we tell them the whole thing. The proudest I am of my children ever is when they admit something and say sorry. That to me is the single most impressive thing a little person can do, because it’s the bravest thing to own your shortcomings.”

He added that he’s always been open with Lincoln and Delta about his addiction, even when they were toddlers. “They know that dad goes to an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday,” he said. “One of the cuter moments was, I wanna say my oldest daughter was 3 — back when my daughters really wanted to be with me 24 hours a day — and she said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going to AA.’ She said, ‘Why do you have to go?’ I go, ‘Because I’m an alcoholic and if I don’t go there then I’ll drink and I’ll be a terrible dad. And she said, ‘Can I go?’ I said, ‘Well, no, you got to be an alcoholic.’ And she goes, ‘I’m gonna be an alcoholic.’ I said, ‘You might become one. The odds are not in your favor, but you’re not there yet.”