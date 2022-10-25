April 2022

Miller-Keyes talked about the idea of proposing to Unglert during a YouTube Q&A. Although the Bachelor Nation alum admitted she initially thought her beau suggested the role reversal “for a reaction,” she came to love the idea.

“The more I thought about it, the more I loved it, because traditionally, he would propose to me. That’s something I’ve dreamt of for so long, and that’s something that he doesn’t get — a day that’s catered to him and this special moment where he’s really thought of. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I love this,'” she explained.

Miller-Keyes added, “I love the idea of planning this extravagant — well, not extravagant, because he doesn’t like to be the center of attention — but just this thing that’s all about him. So, after I really thought about it, I am really, really into it.”