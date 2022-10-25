June 2022

Unglert revealed that he and Miller-Keyes had begun looking for engagement rings but had “a bit of a scuffle” over the particulars.

“It’s such a touchy subject,” the University of Colorado alum said on an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast. “Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don’t even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she’s the one who wants to get married.”

Unglert added that he and Miller-Keyes “basically are married” as they have a joint bank account. “We still have our separate accounts … but we have a joint account we both put money in for house stuff,” he explained.