Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Relationship Timeline

By
Dean Unglert Bachelor in Paradise Producers Wanted Me to Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Season 7 Finale 2
Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert ABC/Craig Sjodin
13
12 / 13
podcast

October 2021

Unglert revealed during an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast that producers suggested he propose to Miller-Keyes when they traveled to Mexico to give advice to the couples during the finale of season 7 of BiP.

“When we were down there, the producers — they, like, pulled me aside — and they’re like, ‘Hey, Dean, you should totally propose to Caelynn on the last day of the show.’ … I was like, ‘Are you serious? You’re telling me this literally the day before we were supposed to go down and film this episode,’” he recalled. “The producers are not bashful when it comes to trying to encourage people to propose.”

Back to top