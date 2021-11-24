October 2021

Unglert revealed during an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast that producers suggested he propose to Miller-Keyes when they traveled to Mexico to give advice to the couples during the finale of season 7 of BiP.

“When we were down there, the producers — they, like, pulled me aside — and they’re like, ‘Hey, Dean, you should totally propose to Caelynn on the last day of the show.’ … I was like, ‘Are you serious? You’re telling me this literally the day before we were supposed to go down and film this episode,’” he recalled. “The producers are not bashful when it comes to trying to encourage people to propose.”