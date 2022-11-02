October 2022

Unglert teased during an episode of “Help! I Suck at Dating” that he and the former pageant queen would be engaged by the time the podcast aired, revealing that he had to use a placeholder ring after losing the original rock. “I wasn’t planning on sharing that little piece of information today, but you guys got it out of me,” he joked.

Us confirmed the duo’s engagement after the episode was released.

After the engagement, Unglert recounted the proposal story during another episode of his podcast, revealing that Miller-Keyes was not very happy with him on the big day. The pair were in the middle of a “scary” 11-hour hike, and she didn’t know he was planning to pop the question. “Caelynn was very angry at me for taking her there. She asked if we could turn around 55 times,” Unglert recalled. “She was crying. She was angry. She was cursing at me, but she stuck with it and she eventually finished it.”