April 2022

Miller-Keyes addressed Unglert’s suggestion that she should propose to him.

“When Dean first said that, I thought, ‘OK, [it’s] another thing Dean is saying to break the mold.’ Sometimes he says things just for a reaction, and he’ll admit that. I thought that’s kind of what he was doing,” she said via a YouTube Q&A. “But the more I thought about it, the more I loved it, because traditionally, he would propose to me. That’s something I’ve dreamt of for so long, and that’s something that he doesn’t get — a day that’s catered to him and this special moment where he’s really thought of. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love this.'”

She added that the duo are “a partnership, so we both should be proposed to,” explaining, “I love the idea of planning this extravagant — well, not extravagant, because he doesn’t like to be the center of attention — but just this thing that’s all about him. So after I really thought about it, I am really, really into it.”