December 2019
Unglert told Us in December 2019 that he will “never” propose to Miller-Keyes.
“She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.’ I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it,” he said. “Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver. … That being said, she wants kids, so I don’t know. I don’t know if I don’t want kids just because she wants kids, and I don’t want to get married just because she wants to get married.”
He later suggested that he was being sarcastic when he used the words "never" when it came to marriage.