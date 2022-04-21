June 2020

The duo sparked speculation that they changed their tunes in early 2020 when they were spotted wearing wedding bands. They later confirmed they weren’t legally married, however.

“Here’s the thing, in my opinion, I don’t need to title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person, and so the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that,” he said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever! in June 2020. “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months. … It’s our way of telling the world or the people that we’re around that we’re committed to each other. I think it’s one of those comforting thing[s] where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like, ‘OK, yes, they know that I’m committed to them and vice versa.’”

She added: “He started wearing a hair tie around his ring finger, just to fight women off. … And I liked the idea. And then we just talked about getting rings. It’s just nice to know that we’re in a strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say.”