Eric Decker

Thomas’ former teammate on the Broncos posted a gallery of Instagram photos, writing, “Demaryius, I love you! I can’t believe it, I don’t want to believe it. RIP 💔🙏🏽.”

Decker, who appeared with Thomas on his reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On in 2014, recalled their first meeting.

“We met in Arizona pre-NFL draft 2010. I was enamored by his presence. Not many 20 year olds built like him. I was rehabbing from a major foot surgery and was struggling with it. Felt alone and weak,” he added. “Demaryius unfortunately suffered a Jones fracture halfway through his training (not long after he arrived). He had surgery and found himself next to me rehabbing every day. We instantly bonded over it. Leaned on one another to stay the course — and the same with other shortcomings in our lives. He was the brother I always wanted. … He was my roommate, confidant, Batman to my robin, record-setting teammate.”

The Minnesota native concluded: “We shared many travels together, he was in my wedding, held my babies and was always in my corner. His smile was infectious- transformed a room when he arrived. His heart was gold! He brought joy all our lives. I am forever grateful to have Demaryius in my life. He is truly one of a kind and will forever be missed 🙏🏽.”