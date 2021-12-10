Jessie James Decker

Eric’s wife, Jessie, posted her own tribute to their longtime friend via Instagram, writing, “When we got the call last night I dropped to my knees and I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard in my life and the tears just won’t stop. I’ve never seen Eric like this before, his heart is in pieces.”

The singer explained that the late football player became “family” to them over the years.

“The relationship he and Eric had was beautiful and special. His heart, his infectious smile, his kindness, his soul. Eric and Demaryius were truly like brothers and anyone that was around them could feel how special their friendship was together on and off the field,” she noted. “I don’t know if we will ever truly heal from this one. I will cherish the beautiful memories we all had together in Denver and I know he will be looking down on all of us from heaven. Demaryius was a man of faith which is why he would quote almost every single day ‘Thank God for another day’.”