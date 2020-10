August 2020

The newly engaged couple celebrated their five-month anniversary with a night out at Nobu in Malibu on August 7, 2020, and shared photos from their celebration. “I love u baby happy anniversary,” Ehrich captioned a pic showing him giving Lovato a kiss. The singer posted the same snap along with another laughing with her fiancé. “Falling more and more in love everyday with you honey,” she wrote.