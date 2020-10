August 2020

Ehrich raved over Lovato while celebrating her birthday. “Words fall short baby,” he wrote via Instagram. “You light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé [sic]. I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. Can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. Happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato.”