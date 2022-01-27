Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: The Way They Were

November 2020

While hosting the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, Lovato made a joke about their broken engagement. “Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life. Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit, and everything shut down. So, I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” they shared. “Got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited.”

The “Commander in Chief” singer continued, “I also didn’t know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged and then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So, basically the same as everyone else.”