Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2020

Lovato admitted that she fell in love with Ehrich on the first night she met him. “I was set to have my comeback this year after, you know, being out of the spotlight for a while. And, things didn’t really go according to plan, but like I said, everything is about timing allowed,” she explained during a virtual interview with SiriusXM. “God, it allowed my fiancé to come into my life. … We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer said that the pair’s relationship “accelerated” pretty quickly, adding: “I’m really, really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”

“I knew I loved him the night I met him,” she added. “So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together cause I love you.’”