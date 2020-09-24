Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2020

“The thing is with the pandemic, it’s, like, on one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public, and I want to keep it sacred between me and him,” Lovato told PopCrush Nights hosts Kayla Thomas and Matt Ryan in September 2020. “On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can’t do that until the pandemic’s over because it’s not safe.”

The former Disney Channel star continued to tease a possible elopement and hinted at what she will wear when she walks down the aisle. “So, it’s like, what do we — do we [elope] in the meantime and then do [a big wedding ceremony] later?” she said. “It’s all this planning. But I have my image for what I would want it to be if I got to do a big celebration and I don’t want to give it away but it’s definitely not a white dress.”