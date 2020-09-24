Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2020

Lovato shared that she is reevaluating her views on body image after an enlightening conversation with Ehrich. The “Confident” singer posted a screenshot from a text message exchange with her fiancé in which she sent him a pic of herself getting her hair done, writing, “I love you and ignore my double chin.” Ehrich replied, “I love every part of you baby.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum captioned the post, “Don’t mind me — just still reprogramming my thinking around body image with the most loving fiance @maxehrich.