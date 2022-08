Holding Out Hope

After their split, Lovato and Valderrama reunited for a cute photo opp in June 2017. “Best of friends no matter what,” she captioned a pic of the twosome on her Instagram Story at the time. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer also opened up about their relationship in her YouTube documentary later that year. “I’ve never loved anybody like I’ve loved Wilmer,” she revealed during Simply Complicated. “And like I still love Wilmer.”