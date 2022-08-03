I Own It All to You

The “Skyscraper” crooner gushed about Valderrama as she celebrated three years of sobriety in March 2015. “I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here. But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me,” Lovato captioned a photo of herself and the actor on Instagram at the time. “He’s loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober… After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery… he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn’t be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer ❤️.”