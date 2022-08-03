Meet Cute

Lovato and Valderrama met while filming a PSA to encourage Latino Millennials to vote at the That ‘70s Show alum’s home in 2010. The former Disney star called the moment “love at first sight” during her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. “When I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and I was like, ‘I love his man and I have to have him.’ But I was only 17 so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating.”