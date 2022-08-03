Still There for Her

After Lovato was rushed to the hospital in July 2018 following an apparent overdose, a source told Us Weekly that Valderrama was “completely devastated.” According to the source, the actor “still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work.”

The day after the singer’s overdose, Valderrama was spotted visiting her at the hospital in Los Angeles. “He seemed really down and looked sad,” an insider told Us at the time. “He stayed for around three hours.”