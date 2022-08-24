Demi’s Tough Childhood

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer said their father, who died in 2013, “wasn’t really in” their life. Their mother, meanwhile, had an eating disorder that affected a young Lovato, who developed bulimia herself after competing in pageants as a kid. “Beauty pageants are awful for children’s self esteem,” the musician explained. “They teach you to ignore your emotions until you go to your hotel room and can cry it out. It was this toxic environment of who is more beautiful. … At such a young age, it confuses you.”

Lovato also revealed that she began struggling with depression before turning 10. “I had this understanding that life was only going to get more difficult,” they recalled, adding that they “had suicidal ideations at the age of 7.”