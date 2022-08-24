The Disney Grind

The Glee alum claimed they and their fellow Disney stars “lived in fear” of any scandals coming to public light. “If something happened, there would be conversations,” Lovato said. “That pressure of ‘You are replaceable’ was always there.”

That period of their life was also super busy. “Every year I filmed a season of a TV show, I went on tour, I made an album and I shot a movie. I did that for three or four years,” Lovato recalled. “If I had a hiatus from my show, I would have the tour bus pull up to the studio and take me on tour for one week or I would fly to London to do promo.”

Lovato believes that “extreme work load” helped push them to unhealthy habits. “At a certain point, I was paying for the roof over my whole family’s head,” they explained. “It was that pressure of, ‘I am paying for everything and I need to keep going because if things start to disappear, so do the finances.’”