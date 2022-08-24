The Meaning of ’29’

Lovato still didn’t specify whether “29” is about Valderrama, noting that the choice of the song title was also about a realization they had when they were 29, having recently finished treatment. “I came out of treatment with anger, I came out of treatment with understanding and growth,” they explained. “It was a reflective song for me. Even though there’s undertones of anger, I really learned a lot about that experience and I decided to write about it.”

Still, the Disney alum acknowledged the lyrics’ secondary message about age gaps in romantic relationships. “If you’re a young girl and you think that it’s sexy or fun to date older men, it’s not OK unless you’re of age,” Lovato said. “I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to release it as a single because I think the message is so important.”