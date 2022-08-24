Their Team’s Influence

Lovato had a sober companion after their first experience in rehab, but they alleged that person eventually caused additional harm. “It became controlling around my food,” they recalled. “I’ve never talked about this before, but there was one time where I had binged and purged one night and I came clean to my team.” According to Lovato, the team then “barricaded” them in their hotel room. “I put all of my trust and faith into people around me who didn’t have my best interest at heart,” they added.