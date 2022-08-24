Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Demi Lovato Explains What ’29’ Is Really About and More ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations

By
When Their Addiction Battle Began Demi Lovato Explains What 29 Is Really About and More Call Her Daddy Revelations
 Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock
5
3 / 5
podcast

When Their Addiction Battle Began

“I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12 or 13,” Lovato said. “I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter, but I was already drinking at that point. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape.”

After their mom took away those pills, Lovato began stealing their mother’s Xanax. “At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much,” they recalled. “And then [that] kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18.”

Back to top