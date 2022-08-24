When Their Addiction Battle Began

“I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12 or 13,” Lovato said. “I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter, but I was already drinking at that point. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape.”

After their mom took away those pills, Lovato began stealing their mother’s Xanax. “At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much,” they recalled. “And then [that] kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18.”