Max Is Back on IG

Enrich took to Instagram Live in the early hours of October 2. “It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever ‘cause no person deserves to feel this way,” he said before comparing himself to Pete Davidson, who was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande. (Both Lovato and Grande also work with manager Scooter Braun.)

“Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. You think he wrote that text to Mac Miller?” he asked, referring to Grande’s late ex-boyfriend. “Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt. But my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”

Enrich also slammed Lovato’s song.

“I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything,” he said. “I thought I found the real deal. Now I found out that I was used. But I hope the song is No. 1 because you know what? If that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it.”