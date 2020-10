The Fallout

“Demi’s feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” a source told Us after the split. “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”

According to a second insider, Ehrich, however, is “heartbroken.”

“He’s not responding to friends again and he is in a fragile state,” the source said, adding that his bizarre Instagram activity is “not painting a picture of who Max really is.”