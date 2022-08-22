August 2022

“Happy birthday baby. [You’re] a 30-year-old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call [you] mine,” the Canada native wrote in a sweet tribute to Lovato via Instagram. “Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression. … I’m so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

In the lengthy social media post, Lutes noted he would always “support” Lovato. “[You’re] more than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything,” he added. “I love [you] 😘🐞🥳😍,” he added.

The Disney Channel alum, for her part, replied, “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩. I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love [with] you.”