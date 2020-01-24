Growing Up in the Public Eye

“No 7- or 8-year-old can fully comprehend what life is going to come with being on television. No child can comprehend that. No adult can comprehend that. And then you add social media … and millions of people comment about your body, about the way you look, your skin, your talent, who you’re dating, who you’re friends with, who you’re feuding with, and you’re just like, ‘Can I be a teenager?’ … I’ve definitely like had a weird life, and yes, it was my choice, but I also wasn’t expecting for it to be what it is today.”