Pics Demi Lovato Rings In Her 27th Birthday at Ariana Grande Concert in London With Scooter Braun and More Pals: Pics! By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos 3 hours ago Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Shoutout to Justin Bieber! Lovato rocked one of the “Sorry” crooner’s Drew House designs at one point during the night. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News