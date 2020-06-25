Love Lives

Demi Lovato Shares Steamy Photos With ‘Indescribable’ Boyfriend Max Ehrich on His 29th Birthday

By
Demi Lovato Shares Steamy Photos With Boyfriend Max Ehrich on His 29th Birthday
 Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram
7
4 / 7

Getaway

The lovebirds kissed at Joshua Tree National Park in a throwback photo.

Back to top