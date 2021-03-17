Flipped Upside Down

“So, my life has kind of flipped upside down. I am no longer engaged. I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. The good news is that I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. It’s just sh—ty,” the Princess Protection Program actress said in a full-glam vlog after the pair’s two-month engagement ended.

Later that same day, Lovato returned to the camera with tears streaming down her face to offer a real glimpse of her feelings regarding the breakup.

“The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through. So, I thought this whole time that I didn’t miss him,” a now-makeup free Lovato said through tears. “I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this.”