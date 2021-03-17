Becoming Dependent

Sirah later found Lovato using in the bathroom and holding tinfoil. “She didn’t even notice I was there,” Sirah said. Shortly after, the “Confident” singer went to Bali and realized she was dependent on heroin — that’s when she wrote “Sober.”

While she wasn’t using during the European leg of her tour, she was still drinking. “When I came back to L.A. after the tour, I picked up where I had left off,” she said. “I was very heavily using.” She even forgot the words to one of her songs while performing in California one day before the overdose.