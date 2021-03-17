Details of Her April 2018 Relapse

In March 2018, the songwriter celebrated six years of sobriety during a performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. One month later, she relapsed. “I remember thinking to myself, I don’t even know why I’m sober anymore. I’m so miserable. … I picked up a bottle of red wine that night. It wasn’t even 30 minutes before I called someone that I knew had drugs on them,” she said. “I’m surprised that I didn’t OD that night.”

She recalled running into her former drug dealer at a party who had a “duffle bag” filled with drugs. “I just went to town. I went on a shopping spree. That night, I did drugs that I had never done before,” the singer said. “I had never done meth before, I tried meth. I mixed it with Molly, with coke, weed, alcohol, OxyContin. That alone should have killed me.”

Later in the documentary, she added that the “floodgates were open” after that and she asked her dealer if he had cocaine and Xanax: “He said, ‘No, but I have crack and heroin.’ I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted to try it.'”