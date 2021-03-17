Her First Time

In the documentary, the Camp Rock star shared that she had a “similar situation” when she was a teen, saying, “I lost my virginity in a rape. I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control. And all it did was just make me feel worse.”

Recounting the assault, she explained, “We were hooking up, but I said, ‘Hey, this is not going any further. I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyway. I internalized it, I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him. I still hooked up with him. Here was the thing. I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting till marriage. … Then I had to see that person all the time, and so I stopped eating and coped in other ways — cutting, throwing up, whatever. My bulimia got so bad that I started throwing up blood for the first time.”