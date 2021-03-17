Her #MeToo Story

The Sonny With a Chance alum said that she didn’t know what to do following the rape. “What, I’m supposed to come out to the public after saying, ‘I have a promise ring’? Six months later, I’m supposed to say, ‘Well, actually I had sex, even though it was rape.’ Some people aren’t going to see it that way. At least the Christian Southern girl inside of me didn’t see it that way because sex was not normalized as a child or in the South,” she said. “You know what, f—k it. I’m just gonna say it. My #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I just kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say. I’m tired of opening my mouth. There’s the tea.”