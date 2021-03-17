Her Relapse — and Calling Back Her Dealer

The night Lovato returned from a weeklong “intensive trauma retreat,” she called the dealer who was responsible for her OD again. “I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me. I wanted it now to be my choice, and he also had something that I wanted, which were drugs,” she said. “I called him back and said, ‘No, I’m gonna f–k you.’ It didn’t fix anything. It didn’t take anything away. It made me feel worse. That, for some reason, was my way of taking the power back. All it did was bring me back to my knees, begging God for help. … I ended up getting high. I thought, how did I pick up the same drugs that put me in the hospital? I was, like, mortified at my decisions.”

She said she was scared to tell her story about sexual trauma. “Honestly, ever since I watched Rihanna and her pictures get leaked after the Chris Brown incident, I was very uncomfortable with even more of my story playing out in the press and also people maybe not believe me,” Lovato said.