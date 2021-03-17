Not Completely Sober

The Glee alum said that it “doesn’t work” for her to say she’ll never do something again and it’s a huge struggle, so she “has been smoking weed and drinking in moderation,” and is afraid she’ll be criticized. She also still gets a Vivitrol shot, which reduces cravings and blocks the effect opioids have on the brain, just in case.

“Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker. I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe,” she said. “I don’t want people to hear that and think they can just go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint. It isn’t for everybody. Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You shouldn’t be forced to be sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people.”

Elton John, one of the celebrities who raves over Lovato in the doc, stated that “moderation doesn’t work,” despite what she says. “If you drink, you’re gonna drink more. If you take a pill, you’re gonna take another one. You either do it or you don’t.”