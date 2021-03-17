Signing With Scooter Braun

In May 2019, Scooter Braun signed the artist to his label — something that wasn’t an easy decision on his end. At first, he said no because he was too busy. After they met, he decided to move forward together. Two weeks into negotiations, she called and told him she had relapsed. “I was expecting him to say, ‘I’m leaving. I’m not signing you, I’m sorry,'” Lovato shared. “Instead, he said, ‘I’m afraid that you are going to end up in the wrong hands. I’m here to support you and I wanna help you through this, not punish you.'”

Braun explained, “It was just a real easy answer: ‘As long as you tell me the truth, we’ll work through it.'”