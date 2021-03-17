The Next Morning

Lovato’s assistant at the time, Jordan Jackson, arrived at her house on July 25, 2018, to take her to a doctor’s appointment. “I opened the door really slowly. It was really dark and cold in her room. I kinda got chills, honestly. I thought that she was just drunk or hungover,” she recalled. “I started to nudge her a little bit, like, let’s get up now, it’s time to go. She wasn’t really moving, she was, like, drooling.”

Lovato’s head of security, Max Lea, then sent his team to her house and said to tell him everything. He recalled, “She was propped up, vomit everywhere, but she was on her back, which isn’t good. I told them, ‘Put her on her side. Clear her throat.'”

When authorities eventually arrived and gave her Narcan, Jackson remembered Lovato turning blue. “It was just like, she’s dead for sure,” she said. It was later revealed that the heroin had been laced with fentanyl.