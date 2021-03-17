The Night of the Overdose

On July 24, 2018, Lovato went out with her friends for Vitale’s birthday. Afterward, they all went back to the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress’ house. Although Lovato asked the girls to sleep over, they left.

“When I was leaving the house, she was, like, waving. I felt a little odd. I was just like, ‘Wow, that was a really nice night. Why do I feel like I should have stayed?'” Vitale recalled, adding that she actually pulled over and considered going back. “I’m like ‘No, she’s a grown-up girl.’ In my mind, I’m, like, ‘What is she gonna do? She’s gonna go to bed.'” Lovato told her friends she was going to bed but called her dealer around 5:30 in the morning.

Vitale also detailed the threats she got after the news came out that they had been together before the OD. Fans began blaming her, even though she wasn’t aware Lovato was using. She got 4,000 or 5,000 messages a day telling her to kill herself, lost her teaching job and was dumped by every artist she worked with.