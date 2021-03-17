What Happened With Max Ehrich?

During the doc, Lovato excitedly shared that she got engaged — and then that the split happened. After recording a video in full glam, hours later she shared another, sans makeup and crying. “The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through,” she said through tears. “I thought this whole time that I didn’t miss him. I just miss the person that I started quarantining with, and I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this.”

She continued, “What happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized, as time went on, that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to. … I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done.”

The pair announced their engagement in July 2020 and split in September.