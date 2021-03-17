Why This Time Is Different

The actress noted her relapse was the scariest thing because she realized heroin isn’t strong enough. “What I had done the night I overdosed was fentanyl. That’s a whole other beast,” she said. “Realizing the high I wanted would kill me, is what I needed to get me clean for good.”

